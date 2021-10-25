NewsWorldGunther from 'Friends', James Michael Tyler, dies aged 59 - Variety

Gunther from ‘Friends’, James Michael Tyler, dies aged 59 – Variety

James Michael Tyler, an actor best known for playing Gunther on NBC’s sitcom “Friends,” died of prostate cancer on Sunday morning, his manager confirmed to Variety.

He died peacefully in his Los Angeles home, aged 59.

Tyler received his prostate cancer diagnosis in September 2018 and became a campaigner for men to get a first test as early as 40 years old.

Tyler was most recognised for his performance as Gunther, a worker at the Central Perk cafe, known for his deadpan delivery and his unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

By gavriella
