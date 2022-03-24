Günter Neuhold is Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s new Artistic Director and Conductor

Austria-born Günter Neuhold is the new Artistic Director and Conductor of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CySO).

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation made the presentation on Wednesday at Pallas Theatre in Nicosia.

The seasoned conductor has many years of first-class experience working with many of the major opera companies, and orchestras in the world.

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation members have highlighted the significance of receiving more funds from the government, for the expansion of the orchestra from 45 to 65 members.

This expansion will open new potentials for the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, they said.