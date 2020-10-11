Guns, drugs, cash confiscated from Nicosia home

Police have arrested two men, aged 42 and 43, after guns, drugs and a large amount of cash were confiscated around midnight on Saturday from the home in Nicosia of the 42-year-old.

Police also said on Sunday that the two had been under surveillance for some time and that, apart from two guns, a number of cartridges were found.

Plus, cocaine weighing about three grams, cannabis weighing about 60 grams and a total of €45,808 in cash.

The operation was carried out by members of the Anti-Drug Squad in coordination with Nicosia Police and the Special Counter-Terrorism Unit.

(Philenews)