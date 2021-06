A large operation took place this morning in Limassol with the participation of the Limassol CID and the Anti-Narcotics’ Unit.

According to information, six targets related to people from Syria have been investigated.

The Police found three guns and approximately 120 bullets hidden in a house, a quantity of 1.5 kilo crystal as well as 71,500 euros.

During the operation two foreigners and a Cypriot woman have been arrested, while another foreigner is being sought.