Guidelines on how to purchase safe toys for children

As the Christmas and New Year approach many people are planning to purchase toys in the coming days. This purchase must take place with care so that it will be safe for the children. Here are some guidelines for responsible and safe purchase of Christmas toys.

The toy must have the “CE” sign, meaning that the manufacturer certifies that the toy was manufactured according to the main safety specifications.

Read instructions carefully to make sure you are buying a toy that is appropriate for the age of the children.

Choose simply mechanisms for younger children to avoid injuries

Be careful with electrical toys and if possible make sure that accessibility to batteries is not easy for the child.

Do not hesitate to try a toy.

Attention to some products that might be attractive but are not toys like tradition or collective dolls.

Before using a toy read the instructions carefully.

Explain to the child how the toy operates.

Before purchasing a toy check the link https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen/webReport, the platform providing information for dangerous products.