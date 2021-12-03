NewsLocalGuards, increased patrols at schools following recent vandalism

Guards, increased patrols at schools following recent vandalism

The government will proceed with a series of measures in school following recent vandalism. After a meeting of the Justice Minister with the Education Minister and representatives of the Police and the teachers’ union it was decided to increase patrols at schools as well as to place security guards there during the night.

They also discussed the possibility of placing security cameras and security systems. In a statement after the meeting, the Justice Minister said the state is next to the teachers and the students and shares their concerns.

By gavriella
