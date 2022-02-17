Growing number of Covid-19 infections in nursing homes

There has been a growing number of Covid-19 cases among people living in nursing homes, Petros Karagiannis, member of the epidemiological team of the Health Ministry, told state broadcaster CyBC. He said that even people who have had the booster shot get Covid-19 for the second time.

As he said, health authorities in Cyprus are warning that elderly people should receive a second booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab.

He also noted that at the beginning of next week it will be decided whether carnival celebrations will be permitted.