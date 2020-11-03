Group of doctors in UK provide information on COVID-19 to expatriates

Cypriot volunteer doctors of the UK will continue to provide information and support to students and expatriates regarding COVID-10.

The High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus announced that it continues its cooperation with the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and the newly-founded Cyprus Medical Society UK-CMS UK for the operation of a communication line through email or phone with a group of doctors of CMS UK.

During the first wave of the pandemic and with the support of the High Commission and of the Federation, a group of Cypriot doctors provided services to people with symptoms of COVID-19.

With the end of the first wave, the group founded CMS UK and now this effort continues officially since the second wave of the pandemic has come.

The initiative is under the auspices of the Cyprus Foreign Ministry.

The telephone number is 02071244090 (0900-2100 Monday to Sunday) and the email is [email protected]

The CMS UK wants to create a network of Cypriot doctors and medical students in the UK aiming to promote cooperation among them thus reinforcing the exchange of specialized knowledge. At the same time it is aiming at creating a Mentoring Scheme for the next generation of Cypriot doctors.

