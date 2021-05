Grey at Rialto Theatre on May 15

Amidst these gloomy, terrifying times, multiple questions and uncertainties are being raised. The fog generates an atmosphere that blurs and distorts both our vision and perception, symbolizing psychological uncertainty. It prevents us from “seeing clearly”. It is that disturbing confusion that one must experience before reaching clarity. A GREY AREA between reality and non-reality.



Choreography: Roula Kleovoulou

Music: Chris Cara

Costumes: Pantelis Panteli

Lighting design: Panayiotis Manousis

Performers: Magda Argyridou, Victoria Aristidou, Chloe Melidou, Sophia Barka, Alexia Nicolaou, Belinda Papavassiliou, Katerina Tylliridou

When Saturday, May 15 at 6pm and 8pm (45’)

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Tickets: €8/5