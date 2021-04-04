Grenade explodes in barber shop in Nicosia

The Police are investigating a case of attempting to destroy property with the use of explosive after a grenade was thrown against a barber shop in Nicosia.

Specifically, around 03:50 early this morning the Police were informed that a grenade was launched and exploded in a barber shop in Nicosia. Due to the explosion a fire was caused damages items in the shop.

One of the owners rushed to the barber shop and managed to put out the fire before it expanded and then notified the police.

Nicosia CID is investigating the case.