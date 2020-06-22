News Local Greens urge police to check Chlorakas beach venue (photos)

Greens urge police to check Chlorakas beach venue (photos)

 

The Greens have drawn attention to a venue on Kotsias beach in Chlorakas which they say is continuing to operate despite protests by the Environmental and Cultural Association of Chlorakas that it was illegally constructed.

The Greens said that hundreds of young people gather there and queried whether police have checked compliance with decrees to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And they noted that turtle nests have been found on the beach and recently one such nest was opened and the eggs taken to the Lara centre for turtles.

“The Greens (Paphos district) express their concern over the destruction of the natural environment at Kotsias beach in Chlorakas. We ask police to check whether decrees on crowding are being adhered to,” the party said in a written announcement.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
