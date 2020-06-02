News Local Greens: 'Criminal pruning' in the heart of Nicosia (photos)

Greens: ‘Criminal pruning’ in the heart of Nicosia (photos)

The Green Party issued an announcement on Tuesday condemning what it called another “criminal pruning” of trees on Pindarou Street in Nicosia Municipality.

“It is unacceptable that this practice of the supposed pruning continues after all the complaints filed, which effectively destroys the trees,” the Party said.

Meanwhile, it reminded of the importance of greenery in cities to maintain a balance with the built-up areas.

Read more: NGOs to stage protest outside Aglandjia Municipality over Athalassa Park plans

“Excessive pruning may be the best solution financially but ecologically it is the opposite as it destroys a source of oxygen, shade and cooling,” the Party noted, adding that the practice also leads to the disappearance for many years of nests and shelters of birds, reptiles and insects that are essential components of the urban ecosystem.

It was also pointed out that according to studies, roads with trees in city centres can drive temperatures down by 5 C in the summer months.

By Josephine Koumettou
