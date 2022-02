Green Monday Lunch is organized By Homenetmen – A.Y.M.A. and will take place on Monday, March 7 at A.Y.M.A. at 1:00 pm. Fresh, healthy, and tasty vegan and vegetarian dishes will be served.

Entrance:

EUR 10.00 (Adults)

Eur 5.00 (kids under 12)

When Monday, March 7 at 1 pm

Where Alasia 8 Nicosia

Location

Reservations 99 794616

SafePass is mandatory