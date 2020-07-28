News Local Green Line areas of Nicosia, Ayios Dhometios to be rejuvenated-photos

Green Line areas of Nicosia, Ayios Dhometios to be rejuvenated-photos

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has announced that close to €12 million in state aid will be given to the Nicosia and Ayios Dhometios municipalities as part of a four-year Green Line rejuvenation project.

Specifically, €11 million will be split into €9 million for the Nicosia municipality and €2 million for Ayios Dhometios, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Another €945,000 in state aid will be given to individuals to strengthen business activities – €700,000 for Nicosia and the rest for Ayios Dhometios. The plan aims to draw new businesses to the areas.

Specifically, the projects in Nicosia will include renovation of the ‘Stoa’ building in the old town, the municipal council building, the Ekate Fine Arts Centre and the former public baths building.

Also, Rigenis Street, the municipality building at D’Avila, Laiki Yitonia, the wholesale market by Sopaz and the CVAR Centre.

Nouris said the projects can start on June 30, 2021, at the latest, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleU.S., Europe call for justice for Turk jailed 1,000 days
Next articleUNFICYP mandate set to be renewed with minor changes

Top Stories

Local

Revised list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers made public

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the revised list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers. This will be in effect from Saturday, August...
Read more
World

UK department store Selfridges to cut 450 jobs 

Annie Charalambous -
British department store Selfridges is to cut 450 jobs or 14% of its workforce, a CityAM reporter said on Twitter. Selfridges, a luxury department store,...
Read more
Local

Greco-Turkish tension, Covid-19 prompt Cypriots to holiday at home

Maria Bitar -
Cypriots choose to take a holiday at home this year with Greco-Turkish tension and fear of the coronavirus pandemic spreading making them steer away...
Read more
Local

Traffic lights to be installed at Limassol’s Ayia Fyla roundabout

Maria Bitar -
Traffic lights are to be installed at Ayia Fyla roundabout so as to reduce traffic congestion in the Greater Limassol area, Philenews said on...
Read more
Local

Two new coronavirus cases in breakaway north Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
Two new cases of corona virus were detected on Monday in breakaway north Cyprus, out of 1,391 tests carried out. The total number of cases...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Revised list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers made public

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the revised list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers. This will be in effect from Saturday, August...
Read more
Local

Greco-Turkish tension, Covid-19 prompt Cypriots to holiday at home

Maria Bitar -
Cypriots choose to take a holiday at home this year with Greco-Turkish tension and fear of the coronavirus pandemic spreading making them steer away...
Read more
Local

Traffic lights to be installed at Limassol’s Ayia Fyla roundabout

Maria Bitar -
Traffic lights are to be installed at Ayia Fyla roundabout so as to reduce traffic congestion in the Greater Limassol area, Philenews said on...
Read more
Local

Two new coronavirus cases in breakaway north Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
Two new cases of corona virus were detected on Monday in breakaway north Cyprus, out of 1,391 tests carried out. The total number of cases...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros