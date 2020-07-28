Green Line areas of Nicosia, Ayios Dhometios to be rejuvenated-photos

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has announced that close to €12 million in state aid will be given to the Nicosia and Ayios Dhometios municipalities as part of a four-year Green Line rejuvenation project.

Specifically, €11 million will be split into €9 million for the Nicosia municipality and €2 million for Ayios Dhometios, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Another €945,000 in state aid will be given to individuals to strengthen business activities – €700,000 for Nicosia and the rest for Ayios Dhometios. The plan aims to draw new businesses to the areas.

Specifically, the projects in Nicosia will include renovation of the ‘Stoa’ building in the old town, the municipal council building, the Ekate Fine Arts Centre and the former public baths building.

Also, Rigenis Street, the municipality building at D’Avila, Laiki Yitonia, the wholesale market by Sopaz and the CVAR Centre.

Nouris said the projects can start on June 30, 2021, at the latest, due to the coronavirus pandemic.