Green light for helipad in mountainous Troodos region

The Mediterranean island’s Department of Environment has given the green light for the operation of a helipad in the northern part of mountainous Troodos region, Philenews reported on Friday.

The helipad will be based in the Solea and Marathasa valley area to best serve emergency search and rescue cases but also efforts to extinguish fires.

The exact site – in the community of Linou – is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the mountains and forests of Paphos, Troodos and Adelfoi.

The cost of the project is estimated at €1,500,000 plus VAT and its completion should be expected one year after works begin.

The helipad will include a helicopter landing and take-off area, two other car parks and a small-scale building facility where staff can rest.