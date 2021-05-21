Green Build Up Completion at the Gardens on Sunday, May 23

in-cyprusGreen Build Up Completion at the Gardens on Sunday, May 23

The pandemic and measures were an obstacle over the last year, yet the Gardens of the Future project is heading towards the implementation of the whole landscape plan.

Join the Gardens team for:

– Getting to know the Gardens
– Planting together
– Meeting other amazing human beings
– Getting yourself educated on matters of sustainability
– Sharing a drink with us and enjoying the gardens’ beautiful ambience
– Enjoy freshly prepared food directly made by the chef for the community table.

When Sunday, May 23 from 11am til 6pm

Location

Facebook

For any queries please contact Argyro Toumazou at 99317278

By Lisa Liberti
