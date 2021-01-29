News World Greeks and Austrians are hopeful about COVID-19 vaccine despite all concerns

Greeks and Austrians are hopeful about COVID-19 vaccine despite all concerns

Although the people in Greece and Austria are wary of the vaccines developed against the coronavirus pandemic, they think there is no other way to get rid of the outbreak.

Although the demand for vaccines is not at the expected level due to vaccine opponents in Europe, a lot of European countries are experiencing problems in the vaccine supply.

In all this dilemma, although people hesitate to be vaccinated, they maintain their hope for the vaccine.

Duci, a 62-year-old Albanian-born person living in Athens-Greece, said he definitely wants to be vaccinated.

“I will definitely be vaccinated. I see what is happening all over the world. I believe scientists. I am waiting for my turn for vaccination,” he said.

Stressing the effects of the outbreak on economy, Duci said the vaccine may normalize the life again.

“I hope we can return to our normal lives as soon as possible. People can go out and shop again as they used to. We collapsed economically,” he said.

Lefterin Papaioannou, a 60-year-old health worker, said the vaccine is necessary and even authorities are late for this decision.

“We, as healthcare professionals, have been given priority in vaccination practice because we are fighting at the front. I think the vaccine is necessary and we are even late. I believe that the current situation will improve if the vaccination practice is done correctly,” he said.

Dimitris Sioros, a 65-years-old person from Athens, said he will follow his doctor’s suggestions.

“I will do what my doctor says. If the doctor tells me to do it, I will. We have no choice about whether or not to be vaccinated,” he said.

On the vaccine and outbreak discussion, Sioros claimed that all of them is a economic game.

“All of this is an economic game designed by some people or companies to earn more,” he said.

Austrians are more cautious about the vaccination issue than Greeks.

Nikolas Feldbauer, a resident living in Vienna, drew attention to the problems in vaccine supply.

“I think we have to wait for a while. I heard there are some problems with the delivery of the vaccine.”

On the approach of the Austrian government to the issue he said the government are acting very slow and timid.

“I think they need to act faster,” he said.

Another Austrian citizen Thomas Wolf, said he thinks that the vaccine is very important because the spread of the virus is increasing.

“I do not think that the distribution of millions of doses of vaccine can be organized at once. It will take some time. And there are those who oppose it,” he added.

Jana Kischbaum, a worker in a disabled care center, said she has concerns because the effects of the vaccine on people have not been fully tested.

“The vaccine is very new on the market, its effects on people have not been fully tested. Frankly, I have been tested (for coronavirus) frequently for the safety of both myself and my colleagues. But I have not yet decided whether to be vaccinated,” she said.

She also added that the indecision of people on the vaccine can also prolong the vaccination process.

(Reuters)

