InsiderEconomyGreek tourist resorts disappointed with this year’s prospects

Greek tourist resorts disappointed with this year’s prospects

The owners of tourist accommodation establishments expressed their disappointment with the prospects of this tourist season since a large part of it is already lost.

They noted the reduced reservations, the months that have been lost due to the pandemic but also the accumulated financial obligations.

In a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, their trade union described the current situation requesting assistance for the tourist accommodation establishments which are not main hotels.

They explained that the first months of the pandemic they suspended their operation, then for 2-3 months they worked just a bit and over the past 6 months, even though they were allowed to work they had no customers.

By gavriella
Previous articleCommissioner for Children’s Rights concerned about closure of Faneromeni schools
Next articleFire in Alassa still in progress

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros