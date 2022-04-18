Greek shipping map to change due to Cyprus’s involvement

InsiderEconomyGreek shipping map to change due to Cyprus’s involvement

New business plans are being implemented in shipping with the routing of new vessels and while waiting for new destinations in Turkey and Cyprus.

The new luxury “Superstar” vessel of Greek ferry operator Seajets on April 8 will begin itineraries from the port of Rafina to the Aegean islands.

Formerly known as “SuperFerry II”, the vessel will conduct daily evening itineraries from Rafina to the islands of Andros, Tinos, Mykonos and Paros.

The Hellas Speed Cat catamaran speedboat Speed Cat 1, departs daily and transfers passengers from the port of Agios Konstantinos to Skiathos, Skopelos and Alonissos.

Furthermore, two passenger ships in mid-June will connect for the first time Thessaloniki with the historic town of Smyrni but also Limassol with Piraeus. As far as the latter is concerned, the final decision of the Deputy Shipping Ministry of Cyprus is expected regarding the company that will undertake this line. Return tickets will range from 50 to 80 euros.

By gavriella
