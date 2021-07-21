Greek scientists to assist anti-corrosion, anti-flood efforts after huge wildfire

A team of Greek scientists are in Cyprus to assist efforts against anticipated serious floods and landslides in the Autumn following a huge wildfire early in July.

The wildfire was described as the worst in Cyprus’ history during which more than 50 square kilometres of forest and farmland have been destroyed.

The scientists from both the Athens National University and Kapodistrian University believe preventive measures should be taken promptly with anti-corrosion and anti-flood projects to put in place so as to ensure maximum protection from nature’s fury.

The scientists will provide all possible assistance to the affected areas of mountainous Larnaca and Limassol.

On Wednesday, the members of the scientific team will make an all-day visit to the fire-affected areas, accompanied by officers of the Ministry of Agriculture.

It is expected that the visit to the site of the fire will yield useful conclusions, which will enrich the suggestions of the working group set up for the immediate implementation of anti-corrosion/anti-flood works.

Regeneration in burnt area takes place at lowest conditions that an ecosystem can reach after it has been completely destroyed.