NewsLocalGreek Prime Minister holds phone conversation with Cyprus President regarding deadly fire

Greek Prime Minister holds phone conversation with Cyprus President regarding deadly fire

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades for the loss of four lives in the devastating blaze over the weekend and his sadness for the disaster caused by the fires.
Mitsotakis and Anastasiades had a telephone conversation early on Monday.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus thanked Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his immediate response to the request for assistance by sending two Canadair CL-415 aircraft to contribute in the efforts to fight the deadly blaze.

The Greek Prime Minister expressed his condolences for the loss of four lives and his sadness for the disaster, stressed that Greece is and will always stand by Cyprus and reiterated his willingness to assist if more is needed to deal with the consequences of the fire.

By gavriella
Previous articleHouse Speaker convenes three committees to make decisions on huge fire
Next articleMan wanted for stealing a bicycle (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros