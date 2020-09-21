Greek President Sakellaropoulou in Cyprus for an official visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou who is on a three-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday began talks with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Sakellaropoulou’s visit is her first official trip abroad since her election to the highest office in the country.

After Anastasiades, she will meet with opposition leaders and the country’s religious leadership.

The Greek president intended to visit Cyprus immediately after taking office in March, but the pandemic and the subsequent measures to prevent its spread postponed her trip.