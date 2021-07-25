Greek President expresses Greece’s support to Cyprus

President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, expressed Greece`s support to Cyprus, addressing the annual reception held yesterday in the Presidential Mansion gardens to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the restoration of democracy following the dictatorship. The Greek military dictatorship run the country from 1967 to 1974.

July 24 is a date that also entails a sad anniversary, that of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus, and Sakellaropoulou made a special reference to Cyprus ongoing tragedy.

“The tragedy of Cyprus remains the greatest trauma of Hellenism. With fraternal cooperation and unwavering commitment to international legitimacy, we are making every possible effort to find a solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and the European acquis”, she said.

“Greece will not accept any fait accompli or expansionist actions. There can be no concession to Turkey`s unacceptable announcements regarding the fenced-off city of Famagusta. Our support to Cyprus is absolute. So is our determination to against Turkish illegal behavior and aggressiveness”, the President of the Hellenic Republic concluded.

On July 20th the Turkish side announced a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.