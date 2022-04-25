NewsWorldGreek President celebrates Easter with Armed Forces in Petrochori

Greek President celebrates Easter with Armed Forces in Petrochori

Sakellaropoulou
Sakellaropoulou

The Greek people “draw faith and optimism for the present and future of the country from the high morale of the Greek Armed Forces,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Orthodox Easter Sunday.

Sakellaropoulou, who has been touring northern Greece since Holy Thursday, made the statement during a visit to the XXV Armored Brigade in Petrochori in Xanthi, NE of Kavala.

“On Easter I wanted to be in Thrace, near our Armed Forces’ officers and soldiers, who defend our national independence and Greece’s security with self-sacrifice and a sense of duty,” the Greek president said, exchanging wishes and wishing the same for their families.

(AMNA.gr)

By gavriella
Previous articleExplosion at bank’s ATM in Paphos
Next articleProtests break out in Paris, Lyon as France’s Macron re-elected

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros