Greek President celebrates Easter with Armed Forces in Petrochori

The Greek people “draw faith and optimism for the present and future of the country from the high morale of the Greek Armed Forces,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Orthodox Easter Sunday.

Sakellaropoulou, who has been touring northern Greece since Holy Thursday, made the statement during a visit to the XXV Armored Brigade in Petrochori in Xanthi, NE of Kavala.

“On Easter I wanted to be in Thrace, near our Armed Forces’ officers and soldiers, who defend our national independence and Greece’s security with self-sacrifice and a sense of duty,” the Greek president said, exchanging wishes and wishing the same for their families.

(AMNA.gr)