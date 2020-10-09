News Local Greek President briefed over Turkey's illegal opening of Varosha beach

Greek President briefed over Turkey’s illegal opening of Varosha beach

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has held a telephone conversation with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou who wanted to be briefed over Thursday’s illegal action by Turkey to partially open the beach of the fenced-off town of Varosha in Famagusta.

Sakellaropolou expressed her solidarity to the town’s legal Greek Cypriot inhabitants as well as the Cypriot people as a whole, according to an official announcement.

The Greek President extended her country’s full support to President Anastasiades and the government’s efforts to counter this new violation of international law by Turkey.

Resolutions 550 and 789 of the UN Security Council strictly prohibit such as an act by Turkey which still occupies the northern part of EU-member Cyprus after an invasion in the summer of 1974.

Despite ongoing efforts of the legal residents of Famagusta to return to their town they are still denied of this right despite various international decisions and resolutions.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus wines shine bright at major World Wine Awards

Top Stories

Local

Greek President briefed over Turkey’s illegal opening of Varosha beach

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has held a telephone conversation with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou who wanted to be briefed over Thursday's illegal action by...
Read more
Local

Cyprus wines shine bright at major World Wine Awards

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus wines have proven their worth at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) held in London in August. Results were announced in late September. The...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather on Friday, temperature at 37 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine weather on Friday with temperatures rising to 37 C inland and 29 C in the mountains. In coastal areas, temperatures will rise to...
Read more
Local

Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 8 October, out of 3,133 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,918. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Famagusta residents protest opening of beach in Varosha–UPDATED

gavriella -
Hundreds of residents of Famagusta carried out a protest against Turkey’s decision to open part of the beach in Varosha. They gathered in front...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus wines shine bright at major World Wine Awards

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus wines have proven their worth at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) held in London in August. Results were announced in late September. The...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather on Friday, temperature at 37 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine weather on Friday with temperatures rising to 37 C inland and 29 C in the mountains. In coastal areas, temperatures will rise to...
Read more
Local

Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 8 October, out of 3,133 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,918. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Famagusta residents protest opening of beach in Varosha–UPDATED

gavriella -
Hundreds of residents of Famagusta carried out a protest against Turkey’s decision to open part of the beach in Varosha. They gathered in front...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros