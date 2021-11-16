Greek Premier meets UK’s Johnson in London, bilateral and regional issues to be discussed

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday is meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to discuss bilateral, regional and European significance issues.

Insiders sad the Cyprus problem and tension caused by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean are also in the dossier of the Greek Prime Minister.

This is his first post-Brexit visit to the United Kingdom.

An overview of bilateral relations will focus on economic and trade relations, investments and tourism ahead of 2022, an insider also said.

The return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece is another issue that Mitsotakis is expected to raise with Johnson.

Mitsotakis will also be meeting with investors and representatives of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).