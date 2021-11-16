NewsWorldGreek Premier meets UK's Johnson in London, bilateral and regional issues to...

Greek Premier meets UK’s Johnson in London, bilateral and regional issues to be discussed

Cop26 In Glasgow
Cop26 In Glasgow

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday is meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to discuss bilateral, regional and European significance issues.

Insiders sad the Cyprus problem and tension caused by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean are also in the dossier of the Greek Prime Minister.

This is his first post-Brexit visit to the United Kingdom.

An overview of bilateral relations will focus on economic and trade relations, investments and tourism ahead of 2022, an insider also said.

The return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece is another issue that Mitsotakis is expected to raise with Johnson.

Mitsotakis will also be meeting with investors and representatives of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUrban taxi drivers went on indefinite strike in Nicosia, traffic jams caused
Next articleIn rare phone call, Merkel and Lukashenko discuss help for refugees

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros