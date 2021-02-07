Greek Premier in Nicosia on Monday

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to arrive to Nicosia on Monday for a working visit.

According to a press release by the Presidency, Mitsotakis will have a tête-à-tête meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday at 1115 to be followed by consultations between delegations of the two sides.

At 1215 Mitsotakis and Anastasiades will make statements to the press and then they will have a working lunch.

The meeting is taking place ahead of a five party informal meeting the UN Secretary General will call on Cyprus, most probably beginning of March.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. The latest UN-backed efforts to reunited the island took place in the summer of 2017 but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)