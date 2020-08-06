News World Greek PM warns over jump in COVID-19 cases

Greek PM warns over jump in COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gestures as he meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

Greeks must stick to rules aimed at containing the coronavirus more closely than ever, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday, warning of new restrictions if a worrying rise in daily cases does not abate.

Greece reported 124 new cases on Wednesday, part of a surge of what appears to be mainly domestic infections.

“Any form of complacency is unjustified,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We still don’t know how …many months we will be forced to live with the virus.”

In spring, Greece fared better than other countries in controlling the spread of COVID 19 mainly due to targeted lockdowns followed by nationwide curbs imposed during March.

Mitsotakis described the registered rise in infections, three months after restrictions were eased, as “worrying”.

Total infections have reached 4,973 with data showing the virus affecting more younger people than before. Experts say that could be due either to an increase in tests or because more visitors have been tested during Greece‘s peak tourism season.

Tourism is the main driver of Greece‘s economy, which is expected to contract by up to 10% this year.

“Strict adherence to the rules is demanded even more at this crucial turn, to prevent a new significant rise in cases in August and the adoption of possible new restrictive measures which will hurt the economy and society,” Mitsotakis said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCountries, including Cyprus, rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast
Next articleLatest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Top Stories

World

Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colours in rare show of support over Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show...
Read more
Photos

Aftermath of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area

Andreas Nicolaides -
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020.
Read more
Photos

Municipality building is lit in the colours of the Lebanese flag in Tel Aviv

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man sits at Rabin square as the municipality building is lit in the colours of the Lebanese flag, in a rare show of...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers hope for more bookings in second, third weeks of August

Annie Charalambous -
Hotel bookings in August which is the traditional month for holidays in Cyprus is very low with the first week reaching only about 25%...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Annie Charalambous -
Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine early next year, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colours in rare show of support over Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Annie Charalambous -
Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine early next year, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told...
Read more
World

Countries, including Cyprus, rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
Countries and international organisations have lined up to help Lebanon after a massive warehouse explosion sent a blast wave across Beirut, killing at least...
Read more
World

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Annie Charalambous -
Lebanese rescue teams have pulled out bodies and hunted for missing people from the wreckage caused by a massive warehouse explosion that sent a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros