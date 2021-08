Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan over the phone at 16:30 GMT on Friday, Reuters reported.

Athens is fearing it will be a gateway for a new wave of refugees, and believes this dynamic will depend very much on the flows to Turkey and on Ankara’s attitude.

The message Greece has set out is that it never want to see the scenes they experienced in 2015 again when the war in Syria broke out.