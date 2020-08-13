Greek PM Mitsotakis – President Macron a true friend of Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his solidarity underlining that he is a true friend of Greece but also a strong supporter of the European values and of the international law in a post in French on twitter on Thursday.

Je remercie le Président Macron pour sa solidarité. @EmmanuelMacron est un vrai ami de la Grèce mais aussi un fervent défenseur des valeurs européennes et du droit international.

🇬🇷🇫🇷 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) August 12, 2020

The Greek prime minister spoke on the phone with Macron with talks focusing on the tension created by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and common ways to address the Turkish provocativeness on Wednesday.

(Source: amna.gr)