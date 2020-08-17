Greek PM Mitsotakis chairs meeting on corona virus developments

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a video conference on Covid-19 developments on Monday.

Government sources said that an evaluation of the condition and details on the course of the pandemic were presented.

The prime minister said that the government is ready to make local intervention if this is considered necessary by the experts, and asked for the codification of the rules on the use of face masks in order to be clear to citizens that it is mandatory.

The teleconference was attended by:

• Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias

• Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis

• State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis

• Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias

• Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis

• Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos

• Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and government spokesman Stelios Petsas

The prime minister’s general secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis and other officials.

(amna.gr)