Greek parliament ratifies maritime accord with Egypt

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session on an accord which defines maritime boundaries with Egypt in the Mediterranean, at the parliament in Athens, Greece, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greek parliament has ratified an accord defining maritime boundaries between Greece and Egypt, amid rising tensions with neighbouring Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The pact, which was sealed earlier this month and has already been ratified by Egypt’s parliament, was approved by a majority of Greek lawmakers late on Thursday.

The Athens-Cairo agreement has angered Turkey which says that it infringes on its own continental shelf.

The agreement also overlaps with maritime zones Turkey agreed with Libya last year, decried as illegal by Greece.

By Annie Charalambous
