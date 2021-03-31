Whats OnConcertsGreek Night Live at Cellar 27 on Saturday, April 3

Greek Night Live at Cellar 27 on Saturday, April 3

Cellar 27 is a stylish establishment located in Strovolos, Nicosia offering a wide range of wines accompanied by a variety of delicious platters and dishes. Menu also includes a selection of flavorful classic and signature cocktails. Cellar 27 provides a relaxing indoor and outdoor environment in combination with high quality service at a fair price.
This Saturday:

Live Acoustic Performance with Sofia Proimou – Vocals, Stelios Mappouras -Guitar, Vocals and Aggelos Haipeloglou: Guitar

Where Cellar 27, Nicosia

When Saturday, April 3 at 8pm

Reservations 7000905

Entrance Fee: €4

By Lisa Liberti
