News World Greek minesweeper collides with Portuguese cargo ship

Greek minesweeper collides with Portuguese cargo ship

A Greek Navy minesweeper “Kallisto”, has collided with a Portuguese cargo ship “Maersk Launceston” just outside the port of Piraeus, Greece in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct.27).

Two people out of 27 were taken to hospital as precautionary measures and the other 25 people transferred to another military ship.

The 266 meter Portuguese flagged cargo ship was heading to Turkey before it hit the Greek navy ship, while its captain has been arrested for investigation.

The 57-meter Greek navy ship is being currently towed to Salamina Island to have its damages evaluated.

Read More: Greek navy vessel, container ship collide off Piraeus port

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Ministry replies to criticism about flu vaccines
Next articleCCCI condemns Turkish call for boycott on French goods

Top Stories

Local

200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests ordered

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced that 200,000 antigen rapid COVID-19 tests have been ordered within the framework of the measures taken to manage the new...
Read more
Business

Announcement of Appointment of Directors, Principals and Senior Manager in K. Treppides & Co Ltd

Annie Charalambous -
The Management of K. Treppides & Co Ltd committed to develop leadership that derives from its own people, who pursue excellence in the provision...
Read more
Local

Two Ministers, one Deputy Minister in quarantine

gavriella -
Minister of Transport, Communications & Works Giannis Karousos, Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides and Deputy Minister of Shipping Vasilis Demetriades have been placed in self-isolation...
Read more
Local

39-year-old wanted for securing money under false pretenses (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Kleovoulos Kleovoulou, 39, from Limassol. An arrest warrant is pending against him regarding a case...
Read more
World

Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations a guarantee for security in wider region

gavriella -
Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations are a guarantee for security in the wider region, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during joint statements with his Cypriot and Israeli...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations a guarantee for security in wider region

gavriella -
Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations are a guarantee for security in the wider region, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during joint statements with his Cypriot and Israeli...
Read more
World

France’s Interior Minister tells Turkey to stay out of his country’s domestic affairs

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey should not meddle in France's domestic affairs, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of...
Read more
World

Greek navy vessel, container ship collide off Piraeus port

Annie Charalambous -
A Portuguese-flagged container vessel collided with a Greek navy minehunter off the Greek port of Piraeus early on Tuesday, authorities said. TV images showed the...
Read more
World

UK study: Evidence of waning antibody immunity to COVID-19 over time

Annie Charalambous -
Antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros