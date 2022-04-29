Greek man arrested for swallowing sachets with cocaine

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested last night upon his arrival to Cyprus from Greece, since it was ascertained that he had swallowed sachets containing cocaine is still at Larnaca Hospital.

According to Philenews information, the police has so far confiscated 40 sachets containing half a kilo of cocaine, while the man will undergo x-rays so that the police will know whether there are more sachets inside him.

The Police are carrying out investigations to find the suppliers but also the recipients of the drugs in the Cyprus market.