NewsLocalGreek man arrested for swallowing sachets with cocaine

Greek man arrested for swallowing sachets with cocaine

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested last night upon his arrival to Cyprus from Greece, since it was ascertained that he had swallowed sachets containing cocaine is still at Larnaca Hospital.

According to Philenews information, the police has so far confiscated 40 sachets containing half a kilo of cocaine, while the man will undergo x-rays so that the police will know whether there are more sachets inside him.

The Police are carrying out investigations to find the suppliers but also the recipients of the drugs in the Cyprus market.

By gavriella
Previous articleBoris Becker arrives for sentencing at London court
Next articleMandria Music Festival on May 15

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros