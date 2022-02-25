Greek lessons to underage third country nationals

Research Center CARDET in collaboration with Frederick University and Advisory Company INNOVADE are carrying out a program of teaching Greek to underage third country nationals under the guidance of the Education Ministry.

The program is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund.

All children, whose both parents are third country nationals, meaning coming from non-EU countries are entitled to attend these lessons which will begin on 14 March.

During the lessons snacks, water and juice will be offered to the children. Those of them who will finish the lessons successfully will be given a tablet.