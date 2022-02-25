NewsLocalGreek lessons to underage third country nationals

Greek lessons to underage third country nationals

Greek
Greek

Research Center CARDET in collaboration with Frederick University and Advisory Company INNOVADE are carrying out a program of teaching Greek to underage third country nationals under the guidance of the Education Ministry.

The program is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund.

All children, whose both parents are third country nationals, meaning coming from non-EU countries are entitled to attend these lessons which will begin on 14 March.

During the lessons snacks, water and juice will be offered to the children. Those of them who will finish the lessons successfully will be given a tablet.

By gavriella
Previous articleHouse Plenary calls on Russian troops to depart Ukrainian territory

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros