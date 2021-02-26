News World Greek ex-theatre director remanded after plea over rape allegations

Greek ex-theatre director remanded after plea over rape allegations

FILE PHOTO: Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis is escorted by plain clothes police officers as he arrives at a prosecutor's office in Athens, Greece, February 25, 2021. Stelios Stefanou/Intimenews via REUTERS/File Photo

Greek prosecutors ordered on Friday that a former director of the National Theatre be remanded after hearing his plea over child rape allegations, his lawyer said.

Dimitris Lignadis resigned as head of the National Theatre this month and turned himself on Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued following lawsuits filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors.

The case, which follows other sexual abuse allegations in Greek cultural life and sports in recent weeks as part of a delayed #MeToo movement, prompted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to announce that his government will toughen laws to combat sexual abuse and protect minors.

Lignadis has denied all allegations. After hearing his plea for several hours, prosecutors decided that Lignadis be placed under preventive detention, his defence lawyer, Alexis Kougias, said.

The case “truly has no evidence”, Kougias told reporters outside a prosecutors’ office. “I am sure that in the end this person will be freed.”

Kougias has described the evidence against Lignadis a “crude fabrication”.

Lignadis has filed for his arrest warrant to be revoked.

His objection has been rejected.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLimassol records 70% of Cyprus’ all new covid cases in past two weeks
Next articleCyprus chose more vaccines from AstraZeneca

Top Stories

Local

Unidentified persons threatened to burn CyBC because of Eurovision

gavriella -
Unidentified persons called this morning at state broadcaster CyBC and threatened to burn the building due to disagreements with the choice of the song...
Read more
Local

Recreation Center owners outside the Presidential Palace

gavriella -
The members of the Pancyprian Restaurants’ and Entertainments’ Owners Association (PASIKA) went outside the Presidential Palace this morning with black ribbons and banners staging...
Read more
Local

Cyprus chose more vaccines from AstraZeneca

gavriella -
During a meeting of the House Health Committee, and during a discussion about COVID-19 and vaccines, Ierotheos Papadopoulos, head of the European Commission Representation...
Read more
World

Greek ex-theatre director remanded after plea over rape allegations

Annie Charalambous -
Greek prosecutors ordered on Friday that a former director of the National Theatre be remanded after hearing his plea over child rape allegations, his...
Read more
Local

Limassol records 70% of Cyprus’ all new covid cases in past two weeks

Annie Charalambous -
A shocking 70% of the total number of new coronavirus cases in Cyprus over the past two weeks were recorded in Limassol district, according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Don’t be selfish – get a COVID shot, says UK’s Queen Elizabeth

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not...
Read more
World

Macron says he would take AstraZeneca vaccine if it was offered

Annie Charalambous -
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would gladly accept being inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered when his turn...
Read more
World

Britons welcome to holiday in Greece with or without vaccine, minister says

Annie Charalambous -
Greece is ready to welcome British tourists this summer regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis has said. Greece, which...
Read more
World

Undocumented migrants occupy Belgian church, seek help from government

gavriella -
A large group of undocumented migrants has occupied a church in Belgium to attract the attention of the government as their situation has become...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros