News Local Greek Cypriots opt for civil weddings because of coronavirus

Greek Cypriots opt for civil weddings because of coronavirus

More and more Greek Cypriots are turning to civil marriage in recent times, mainly due to the coronavirus and the restrictions that come with it.

But also because of economic reasons, since the pandemic’s negative economic repercussions has led to decreased income and limited expenses.

In municipalities where civil weddings between foreigners who either reside in Cyprus or used to fly in from overseas for the occasion was customay, this has now changed.

Greek Cypriots are the ones carrying out such ceremonies these days, according to Dherynia Mayor Andros Karayiannis.

Karayiannis also said that a number of brides who opt for a civil ceremony are heavily pregnant and want to get married before they give birth. Other couples are accompanied by a very young child.

Many of these couples, he added, legalize their relationship because, by doing so, they are entitled to a state allowance of up to €40,000 so that they can put the deposit for a home.

A civil wedding ceremony costs around €300, the maximum.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus, Slovak FMs meet in Nicosia, focus on bilateral ties
Next articleUK PM Johnson hails ‘fantastic’ AstraZeneca vaccine news

Top Stories

Local

Natural gas to pave way for “substantially” lower electricity bills

Annie Charalambous -
Liquefied natural gas will lead to substantially lower household electricity bills in Cyprus which now has the seventh highest rate in Europe per kilowatt. This...
Read more
World

Biden push to restore U.S. global role starts with Blinken

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward on his campaign pledge to restore America as a leader on the global stage and lean on experts,...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson hails ‘fantastic’ AstraZeneca vaccine news

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the "fantastic" news that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up...
Read more
Local

Greek Cypriots opt for civil weddings because of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More and more Greek Cypriots are turning to civil marriage in recent times, mainly due to the coronavirus and the restrictions that come with...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Slovak FMs meet in Nicosia, focus on bilateral ties

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok (photo) are holding talks in Nicosia on Monday focusing on bilateral relations, the Cyprus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Natural gas to pave way for “substantially” lower electricity bills

Annie Charalambous -
Liquefied natural gas will lead to substantially lower household electricity bills in Cyprus which now has the seventh highest rate in Europe per kilowatt. This...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Slovak FMs meet in Nicosia, focus on bilateral ties

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok (photo) are holding talks in Nicosia on Monday focusing on bilateral relations, the Cyprus...
Read more
Local

48 citizens, four establishments fined for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 48 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures in place to prevent the spread...
Read more
Local

Holy Synod to discuss hot issue of Ukrainian Church’s recognition

Annie Charalambous -
The Cyprus Archbishop on Monday will preside a Holy Synod to primarily discuss his recent recognition of the independence of the Orthodox Church of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros