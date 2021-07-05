NewsLocalGreek Cypriot man, 38, gets hit by a car and dies after...

Greek Cypriot man, 38, gets hit by a car and dies after intervening into a quarrel his son was involved

A 58-year-old Greek Cypriot man died early on Monday after being hit by a car whose driver, 37, fled the scene in Moni area, Limassol.

Police sources said the two had arranged to meet to settle an economic difference the victim’s 25-year-old son had with the perpetrator.

The son who had accompanied the father and the perpetrator were quarrelling when the father decided to intervene. At some point the 37-year-old got into his car, hit the gas and seriously injured the 58-year-old man before speeding away.

The 57-year-old man was rushed to Limassol General Hospital where he died a couple of hours later.

Limassol CID have issued a warrant for the perpetrator.

By Annie Charalambous
