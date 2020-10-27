Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations a guarantee for security in wider region

Greek-Cypriot-Israeli relations are a guarantee for security in the wider region, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during joint statements with his Cypriot and Israeli counterparts Nikos Christoudoulides and Gabi Eskenazi respectively.

Greece, Cyprus and Israel are creating “a new geography of understanding,” Dendias said on Tuesday after the completion of a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Athens.

“We are creating a new geography of understanding that transcends old stereotypes, that reshapes the map of our region,” Dendias said, stressing that the scheme is strongly supported by both the EU and the US as it is founded on the edifice of international legitimacy.

Dendias, as did his counterparts from Cyprus and Israel, stressed that they are completely open to the policy of enlarging their trilateral cooperation to include other countries in the region.

“Unfortunately, our meeting is taking place under the pressure of new illegal actions on the part of Turkey,” the Greek foreign minister said.

“In just a few days, Turkey, is again attempting through its actions to torpedo any prospect of constructive dialogue by illegally engaging areas within the Greek continental shelf for illegal seismic surveys or by provoking with the Turkish vice president’s illegal visit to occupied Varosha,” he said.

(amna.gr)