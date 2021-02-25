News Local Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties hope negotiations to resume soon

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties hope negotiations to resume soon

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties wish the upcoming informal five-plus-one meeting on Cyprus – that will be organized under the auspices of the UN Secretary General – to be successful and that negotiations for the Cyprus problem “will restart the soonest and will lead to a just and lasting solution, in line with the Guterres framework, the body of work and convergences achieved until the 2017 Conference on Cyprus, the UN Security Council Resolutions, the international and European law”.

Leaders and representatives of G/C and T/C political parties participating in the bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace Hotel, held under the auspices of the Slovak Embassy, met on Thursday through a videoconference in order to maintain their dialogue and contribute to the discussion about the relaxation of Cypriot society during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Joint Communiqué, leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties expressed the wish and willingness of the two communities to cooperate on the issue of health, in particular while fighting against the pandemic of Covid-19, in a framework of cooperation and solidarity.

They also expressed their support and encouragement to the work of the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health, in particular in relation to a speedy and proportionate delivery of the vaccines to both communities.

The next meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held in the second half of March, depending on the epidemiological situation in the island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively. The UN Secretary-General intends to convene an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021, to “to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon.”

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident reiterates determination to participate in informal conference on Cyprus
Next articleUndocumented migrants occupy Belgian church, seek help from government

Top Stories

Local

199 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 199 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,461 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 February, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Economy

Total loans increase by €2.8 mln in January, after suspension of loan installments ends

gavriella -
Total loans in January 2021 recorded a net increase of €2.8 million, compared with a net increase of €583.7 million in December 2020, according to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 26 February

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Agreement with Israel valid as of 1st April

gavriella -
Commenting on reports that Israelis are expressing interest in passing Passover in Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the agreement reached with Israel...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: By summer 70% of the population will be vaccinated

gavriella -
After the announcement of the gradual relaxation of measures, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou referred to vaccination noting that "the Vaccination Plan is going according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

199 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 199 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,461 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 February, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 26 February

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Agreement with Israel valid as of 1st April

gavriella -
Commenting on reports that Israelis are expressing interest in passing Passover in Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the agreement reached with Israel...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: By summer 70% of the population will be vaccinated

gavriella -
After the announcement of the gradual relaxation of measures, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou referred to vaccination noting that "the Vaccination Plan is going according...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros