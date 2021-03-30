Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties discuss current Cyprus problem issues with UN Assistant SG

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties have discussed current issues related to the Cyprus problem with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenča via teleconference.

According to a joint communiqué, issued by the Slovak Embassy under the aegis of which bicommunal political parties’ meetings take place, “leaders and representatives of G/C and T/C political parties participating in the bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace Hotel met today through videoconference in order to discuss current issues related to the Cyprus problem with Miroslav Jenča, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs – Department of Peace Operations.”

The next meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held in the second half of April according to the epidemiological situation on the island, the communiqué adds.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous UN-backed negotiations for the reunification of the country, did not yield any results. UN Secretary General has called for a new meeting on Cyprus 27-29 April in Geneva.