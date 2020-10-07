News World Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group 'wearing cloak of political party'

Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group ‘wearing cloak of political party’

The Athens Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a guilty verdict for seven members of far-right Golden Dawn’s leadership, finding that they had run Golden Dawn as a criminal organisation.

The leader of Golden Dawn Nikos Michaloliakos and six former Golden Dawn MPs were found guilty of forming and running a criminal organisation, during the reading of the verdict by the court. They included Christos Pappas, Artemis Matthaiopoulos, Ilias Panagiotaros, Ilias Kasidiaris, Yiannis Lagos and Giorgos Germenis.

The other former MPs on trial, as well as the heads of two local Golden Dawn chapters Giorgos Patelis and Anastasios Pantazis, were found guilty of joining and participating in a criminal organisation.

In a unanimous ruling, Greek justice ruled that Golden Dawn was a criminal organisation “wearing the cloak of a political party,” in accordance with the indictment in the case. The court’s verdict sends multiple messages, accepting both Golden Dawn’s nazi character and the ideological motives of its members.

The former MPs that the court found guilty of joining and participating in a criminal organisation included Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Polyvios Zysimopoulos, Antonios Gregos, Nikolaos Michos, Nikolaos Kouzilos, Konstantinos Barbarousis, Efstathios Boukouras, Chrysovalantis Alexopoulos, Michalis Arvanitis, Eleni Zaroulia and Dimitrio Koukoutsi.

Earlier, the court had found the defendant Giorgos Roupakias guilty of all charges for the murder of Pavlos Fyssas and another 15 defendants in the case guilty of acting as accomplices, while acquitting two due to reasonable doubt.

The court also delivered a guilty verdict for all defendants accused in connection with the attack on members of the PAME trade union bloc, as well as a guilty verdict of all charged for the attempted murder in the case of the Egyptian fishing boat workers.

In the case of the attack on PAME, the judges converted the initial charges of attempted homicide to dangerous bodily harm for three of the four initial victims, while for the fourth it was converted to inflicting bodily harm and considered statute barred.

Regarding the charges of criminal weapons possession, the court converted this to simple weapons possession for former MPs Michaloliakos, Germenis, Kasidiaris, Lagos, Michos and Boukoura. It found eight defendants guilty of illegal weapons possession.

The reading of the verdict in the trial of the far-right party Golden Dawn began in the Court of Appeals in Athens at 11:20 on Wednesday, when court president Maria Lepenioti started to read out the names of the accused.

Most of the defendants were absent, with only 11 present in the courtroom and none from among Golden Dawn’s leadership. There were stringent security measures in the courtroom, including the imposition of safe distances to avoid spreading Covid-19.

The process is continuing with the presentation of mitigating circumstances by the defending counsel, such as lack of a previous criminal record or later good behaviour.

The reading out of the verdict caused an uproar, with clapping both within and outside the courtroom, while the mother of Pavlos Fyssas ran out of the auditorium shouting “My son…you did it” amid loud cheers and broke into tears in the arms of her daughter.

Read More: Greek court rules far-right Golden Dawn leaders ran a crime group

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
Previous articleWanted man surrenders to Limassol Police
Next articleWater of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated

Top Stories

Local

Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case

gavriella -
The Criminal Court that met today in Larnaca sentenced a 30-year-old to eight years in prison finding him guilty in a case of drugs....
Read more
Local

Russia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’

gavriella -
Russia believes that Turkey’s decision to open part of Varosha beach of the fenced-off city of Famagusta is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported...
Read more
Local

AKEL expresses concern about distance learning

gavriella -
The Parliament correctly decided to legalize distance learning, said President of the House Education Committee Kyriakos Hadjigiannis, adding that the situation with COVID-19 is...
Read more
Local

Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated

gavriella -
Following a meeting at the Kalavasos Dam, President of the House Environment Committee Adamos Adamou said that the target of the visit was to...
Read more
World

Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group ‘wearing cloak of political party’

gavriella -
The Athens Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a guilty verdict for seven members of far-right Golden Dawn's leadership, finding that they had run...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

Annie Charalambous -
As the world convulses in crisis, and tens of millions of us dig in for the long haul of working from home, one question...
Read more
World

Greek court rules far-right Golden Dawn leaders ran a crime group

Annie Charalambous -
Greek police fired teargas into crowds gathered outside the country's appeals court in Athens after the court ruled the leadership of the far-right Golden...
Read more
World

Biden applauds NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Turkey, Greece

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey. And that agreements to establish...
Read more
World

Armenia says Turkey seeks to continue genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh

Annie Charalambous -
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to a "terroristic attack" over Nagorno-Karabakh that formed part of the continuation of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros