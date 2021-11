Greek Cinema Songs – tribute to Alekos Sakellarios at Rialto on November 7

A tribute to Alekos Sakellarios thirty years after the passing away of one of the most memorable Greek film directors.

A concert by Admitos Pitsillidis’ band, presenting a repertoire of songs from Sakellarios’ most popular Greek films.

Singers: Liza Theofanous, Paris Paraschos.

With Panikos Hadjihambis Choir conducted by Androniki Athanasi.

Musicians: Antonis Pafios (clarinet), Varvara Louka (violin), Michalis Mina (bouzouki), Frixos Panayiotou (bouzouki), Antonis Polykarpou (piano), Dimitris Papanicolaou (bass), Constantinos Paouros (drums), Paris Paraschos (voice), Liza Theofanous (voice), Admitos Pitsillidis (guitar, arrangements, voice).

Dancer: Stella Hadjihambi

Supported by Panikos Hadjihambis Foundation

When Sunday November 7 at 8:30pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Duration: 90′

Tickets: €12 / 10