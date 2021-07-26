Greek as second language, part of educational reform

In addition to new health and safety protocols which will be put in the place in the new school year for Primary and Secondary education, there will also be various educational areas being reformed such as the teaching of Greek as second language to children with immigrant backgrounds.

As of September, there will be an enforced program for teaching Greek as second language in Primary education.

Programming reforms include the operation of teaching departments for teaching Greek as second language with elements of History and Culture, as well as the redistribution of teaching periods allocated to primary schools.

Children will be assessed via reliable essays provided by an independent carrier.

These reforms occur after a rise in amount of school children with immigrant backgrounds, with rates for children not speaking Greek as their native language having risen from 13.8% in 2016-2017 to 16.8% in 2019-2020.