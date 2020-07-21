Greek Armed Forces on high alert due to new Turkish Navtex

Turkish resource surveys to the south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo will start today and will continue until August 2 the Attaleia hydro graphic service in Turkey announced.

It has been declared by Ankara that the research ship ‘Oruc Reis’ will sail in the area and for this reason the Greek armed forces are on high alert throughout the territory.

Also, today, a pair of Turkish F-16 aircrafts flew over the islands of Strongyli and Megisti at 12,500 feet at 2:23 pm.

It is noted that Athens is ready to respond to Turkey’s instigation of a general crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to accelerate hostile developments in the region.

A possible acceleration of the Turkish mobilisation would be aimed either at preventing an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) demarcation agreement between Greece and Egypt or accelerating developments before the US elections.

In recent weeks, Athens has conducted naval exercises.

Concern is heightened by the fact that Ankara appears to be pursuing polarisation options on all fronts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

