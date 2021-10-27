NewsLocalGreek and Turkish Cypriot parties say Karpaz peninsula should not be used...

Greek and Turkish Cypriot parties say Karpaz peninsula should not be used as military area

Representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties who had a meeting on Wednesday at the Home of Cooperation, in Nicosia, have expressed the view that the Karpaz peninsula should be used for purely environmental and cultural purposes and not as a military area.

In a joint communiqué, issued by the Embassy of Slovakia under the aegis of which the meetings take place, the representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties “expressed concern about recent statements and actions which undermine the prospect of the reunification of Cyprus.”

It adds that “they expressed their disappointment on the existing negative political climate and the lack of common views between the two leaders as regards the restarting of negotiations for the reunification and federal democratic solution of the Cyprus problem.”

They further expressed the view, it notes, “that the Karpaz peninsula, just as all other ecologically sensitive areas of Cyprus, should remain to be used for purely environmental and cultural purposes and not as military areas.”

The next meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held on 1 December 2021 according to the epidemiological situation on the island, the communiqué reads.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

