Greek and Qatari planes supply aid to Beirut after massive explosion

A view shows damaged buildings near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured nearly 4,000.

Qatar state news agency QNA said the country had dispatched a first military plane carrying medical aid on Wednesday, August 5. Three more planes were to follow later in the day containing two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

According to the Greek officials, a C-130 helicopter filled with 12 rescue personnel, two vehicles and medical supplies was sent to Beirut on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

By Maria Bitar
Useful Links

