Greek American Jen Psaki is White House new press secretary

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have chosen an all-female White House senior communications team, led by Greek American Jen Psaki as press secretary.

Psaki, 41, currently oversees communications for the presidential transition, and she previously served as White House communications director under President Barack Obama, and as State Department spokesperson under then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Honoured to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in.”