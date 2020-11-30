News Local Greek American Jen Psaki is White House new press secretary

Greek American Jen Psaki is White House new press secretary

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have chosen an all-female White House senior communications team, led by Greek American Jen Psaki as press secretary.

Psaki, 41, currently oversees communications for the presidential transition, and she previously served as White House communications director under President Barack Obama, and as State Department spokesperson under then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Honoured to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in.”

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMental health in the workplace, saved by bots and apps?
Next articleCentral Bank Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

Local

Water Board not to disconnect water supplies due to unpaid bills

gavriella -
The Water Board of Nicosia informed the public that its Consumer Service Departments will remain closed until 7 January according to the new Decree...
Read more
Local

14-year-old missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 14-year old Luciana Nicoleta Pislea from Romania permanent resident of Cyprus, who has been reported missing from her place of...
Read more
Local

Students demand suspension of half-term exams (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
  The students’ union put up banners in various schools of Cyprus, reiterating the demand of students for suspension of half-term exams. It is reminded that...
Read more
Local

Revenue from tourism down by 83% in September 2020

gavriella -
Revenue from tourism marked a decrease of 83% in September and 86% in the first 9 months of the year, compared to the same...
Read more
Local

Car stolen from a Germasoyia house (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Police released photos of a car stolen from a house, aiming to collect information that might help finding the vehicle and the culprit or...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Water Board not to disconnect water supplies due to unpaid bills

gavriella -
The Water Board of Nicosia informed the public that its Consumer Service Departments will remain closed until 7 January according to the new Decree...
Read more
Local

14-year-old missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 14-year old Luciana Nicoleta Pislea from Romania permanent resident of Cyprus, who has been reported missing from her place of...
Read more
Local

Students demand suspension of half-term exams (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
  The students’ union put up banners in various schools of Cyprus, reiterating the demand of students for suspension of half-term exams. It is reminded that...
Read more
Local

Revenue from tourism down by 83% in September 2020

gavriella -
Revenue from tourism marked a decrease of 83% in September and 86% in the first 9 months of the year, compared to the same...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros