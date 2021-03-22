News Local Greek Ambassador gives copy of flag of Cypriot fighters of 1821

Greek Ambassador gives copy of flag of Cypriot fighters of 1821

During a meeting today, Greek Ambassador to Cyprus Theocharis Lalakos handed over to Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou a copy of the flag of Cypriot fighters of the revolution of 1821.

In statements after the meeting, Prodromou said that the identification of the fate of the Hellenism of Cyprus with the rest of Hellenism was verified when the big national revolution began in 1821.

Υπουργός Παιδείας – Πρέσβης της Ελλάδας//Education Minister – Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic

Cyprus not only participated but Archbishop Kyprianos and hundreds of other priests were murdered in advance by the Turks in Cyprus. Moreover, dozens of Cypriots fought in Greece.

The Greek Ambassador referred to the ongoing cooperation between the Embassy of Greece with the Cypriot Government and congratulated the Education Minister for his initiative to use this flag as a source of inspiration for the students all over Cyprus.

By gavriella
Previous articleFrench frigate docks at Port of Larnaca
Next articleRussia’s Putin says he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 23 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

310,000 people to receive 1st dose of vaccine by May

gavriella -
According to the updated timetable, it is expected that the vaccination coverage of the population will increase a lot until the first week of...
Read more
Local

French frigate docks at Port of Larnaca

gavriella -
French frigate “Auvergne” has anchored at Larnaca Port since this Saturday, within the framework of the French Navy’s missions in the Eastern Mediterranean. As Sozos...
Read more
Local

President expects a ‘stick approach’ towards Turkey in the upcoming EUCO

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he expects that a "stick approach" should be adopted towards Turkey that will allow for the country...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros